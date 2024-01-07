'Decent crowd for the day it was': Cary Farmer's Market presses on despite bad weather

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday's nasty weather wiped out a lot of events but the Cary Farmer's Market pressed on.

"The weather was not great but we had a lot of people come out," said Dermot Allen, who runs Cary Caramel. "Decent crowd for the day it was."

Organizers believe they were the only market like it in Wake County to give it a go. The market recently moved downtown to take advantage of the new park and explosive development downtown.

ALSO SEE: Police searching for hit-and-run driver in 3 car crash in Cary

"One of our farmers' probably had 25 totes of vegetables and they're all gone so our die-hard patrons are here regardless of the weather," Dan Pike, president of the board of the market. "Our patrons count on us every week and some of our vendors count on us every week because this is the farmers' income."

Things were quieter in Downtown Apex on Salem Street as we saw people there doing the best they could to dodge the elements.

WATCH THE LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST FORECAST