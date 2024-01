Cary man wins $1 million scratch off prize

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man took home more than $400,000 after winning the million-dollar prize on a $50 scratch-off.

Satyaprasad Kiran bought the $10 Million Spectacular ticket from Snack Shop on N.C. 55 in Cary.

He was given the opportunity to receive his winnings as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Kiran took home $429,014.

