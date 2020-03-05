Woman charged with murder after pregnant woman found dead in car in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second person has been arrested and charged with the murder of a pregnant woman found dead in a car near a Wayne County intersection in January.

According to Wayne County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Cassia Duval's body was found in a car in a ditch near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road on Jan.29.

Wednesday, police officers in Ayden arrested 25-year-old Ajelet Sahar Ticante Landero and charged her with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, and felony conspiracy to commit murder.

James Isaac Jones Jr., who lived with Duval in Pikeville, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with Duval's murder. Wednesday, investigators charged him with felony conspiracy to commit murder in addition to his previous charges.

Both are in jail with no bond.
