abc11 together

Durham frontline workers tie the knot after winning free dream wedding from Cates Farm in Orange County

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina paramedic and emergency room worker were able to tie the knot in a free dream wedding thanks to Cates Farm.

Jennifer McClay and Steve Gustafson were originally planned to be wed back in May. By April, their first wedding venue was shuttered. The couple could not get in touch with some vendors and ended up losing thousands in deposits.

Durham frontline workers win free dream wedding from Orange County farm

"There was nothing I could do about it," Gustafson said. "There's no sense in getting angry over something I can't do. I can't control it. I just was worried about her because she was upset and depressed."

A colleague, Hannah Bentley, heard about the Cates Farm contest and wrote a letter that wowed the vendors.

McClay's interview with Cates and his wife further sealed the deal. The two were awarded the free wedding, which took place on Nov. 28.



"To hear Steve, honestly, talk about how much he loves her and how much she puts herself on the line every day," Jennifer Cates said. "And to hear her talk about how hard Steve works, then it was, 'Okay, that's easy!'"

Gustafson is grateful to say the least.

"Everybody's taken a hard hit this last year, the last couple months, six months. For them to come out and do that is, it's beyond words," he said.

McClay had a similar reaction.

"For them to step up and give their talent and time and product for free is wonderful because they're rehabilitating just like we are," she said before adding, "So I'm humbled."

EMBED More News Videos

The owner of the farm said when his wife heard the couple's story, she began crying.



FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countycontestscoronavirusweddingsabc11 togethergood newswedding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
SPONSORED: Arts For Life receives Triangle NC Cares award, honoring art services provided to pediatric patients
GSK pandemic grants a 'shot in the arm' for Triangle nonprofits
Raeford Korean vet buys 15,500 meals for Food Lion hunger relief
Triangle food banks continue to see increased need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women, teen boy injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
LATEST: Health expert says NC should feel effects of holiday travel soon
1 million new COVID cases added to US total in only 5 days
NC boy spends birthday giving pizza to homeless in Charlotte
WEATHER: Sunny & cool today
Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies
Youngsville parade goes on despite pleas from COVID-19 experts
Show More
'Winter Wonderland': Picturesque snowfall covers Great Smoky Mountains
3 injured in overnight shooting at Harnett County subdivision
US hits record 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases
An inside look at Duke Hospital's COVID-19 vaccination center
Officer adopts little girl he met while answering welfare check
More TOP STORIES News