One person killed in Chapel Hill house fire

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person is dead after a house fire in Chapel Hill overnight.

The fire department responded to a report of a fire on Rogerson Drive at 1:37 a.m. When crews arrived, they found one home engulfed in flames.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released. There were no other injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.