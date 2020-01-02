Chapel Hill Police asking for old cell phone donations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill Police Department is collecting old cell phones to help people in need.

The department's crisis unit saves unwanted cell phones and gives them to members of the town's transient community and victims of domestic violence so they can call 911 if they're ever in trouble.

There are no calling or data plans associated with these donated phones. The town said its supplies are getting low and it needs to collect more.



The phone must be able to turn on and include a charger. It's also recommended that previous owners do a factory reset before donating a phone.

Donations can be made at the Chapel Hill police headquarters at 828 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
