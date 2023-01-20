Carrboro man, 2 juveniles arrested in Chapel Hill shooting death

The Chapel Hill police department is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday -- the second deadly shooting this week.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police arrested a man and two juveniles in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Jan. 9.

Sarod Folly, 20, of Carrboro was taken into custody in the death of K'son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford.

Folly is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit homicide, accessory after fact homicide,

Thorpe was found shot and killed on South Estes Drive Extension.

Folly is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

State law prohibits release the release of information about the juveniles involved.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

