Charges filed against Durham man in knife attack on cab driver

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham Police have filed charges against a Durham man in connection with one of two recent attacks on cab drivers.
Rodrecus Lamar Canady, 32, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
Canady is not in custody at this time.
RELATED: Police investigating after two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham over the weekend
Canady is wanted in an attack that happened April 14 in the 600 block of Burlington Avenue. A taxi driver for ABC Cab told officers he was driving his cab when a passenger in the back seat pulled a knife and took cash from him.
The taxi driver and passenger struggled inside the taxi and the taxi crashed into a phone pole.
The taxi driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Canady already had active warrants for a probation violation and an embezzlement charge from his previous employer, police said.
Anyone with information about Canady's whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. M. Evans at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29308 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Meanwhile, the cab driver in a second attack remains in the hospital, three days after he was attacked by a customer. The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cornwallis Road and Weaver Street.
No one has been charged in that case.
That cabbie spoke exclusively to ABC11's Tim Pulliam on Wednesday.