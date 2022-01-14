New details revealed about Durham officer-involved shooting at gas station

EMBED <>More Videos

New details revealed about Durham officer-involved shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Court documents revealed new details about the police shooting in Durham early Wednesday morning.

It began as police responded to a suicide attempt just before 3:30 a.m. at the Circle K on Highway 54, not far from Streets at Southpoint.

The 911 caller, Camara Turner, 31, told dispatchers that a man was in the store and was cutting himself in the neck with a bottle.

By the time officers arrived, the man, identified as 51-year-old Charles Walker Piquet, was on top of Turner and was stabbing the store clerk with a "sharp weapon.".

The convenience store's door was locked, so Officer R.V. Gamboa shot through the glass, striking Piquet. Officers entered the store and when Piquet ignored commands to drop the weapon, they fired more shots.

Officer B.N. Vasquez also fired her weapon.

Piquet, of Chapel Hill, died at the scene. The clerk was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

As is standard procedure, both Durham police officers are on administrative leave, with pay, pending an investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policeassaultattackofficer involved shootingshootinggas station
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter storm watch issued ahead of Sunday ice, snow storm
Do you know what you need in your car in case of an emergency?
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
Ethics commission dismisses allegations against FPD Chief
Nonprofit organizes ways to volunteer from home for MLK Day
'Sick to my stomach': Dollar Tree fanatics protest new $1.25 prices
LATEST: NC cases soar, hospitals prep for winter storm
Show More
Inside 2019 boat crash involving Alex Murdaugh's family
Biden to announce new investment in nation's bridges
Letter from WWII soldier delivered to his family 76 years later
US could lose all flights to China ahead of Olympics
Is the end of the pandemic near?
More TOP STORIES News