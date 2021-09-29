Suspect in deadly Fayetteville shooting identified but still at-large

Investigators identified 27-year-old Travis Edward Jefferson as the suspected killer. He remains at-large and is considered armed and dangerous.
He faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Nicoda Melvin on Sept. 19.
Three days later, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a man walked into a home on Charlie Drive and opened fire, shooting four male victims, three of them were related to Melvin.
Deputies said Maurice and Marquez Melvin, Nicoda's brothers were shot; Maurice was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Marquez and his cousin, Konye Melvin, 16, were both found dead.
Another person was also shot but is expected to be ok, deputies said.
Deputies told ABC11 drugs were found in the home on Charlie Drive but investigators are still working to find a motive for the shooting.