Durham City Council names pick to fill seat vacated by Leo Williams' ascent to mayor

This seat was left vacant by former city council member and now Mayor Leonardo Williams.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham City Council announced its newest member Tuesday morning.

Chelsea Cook will fill the vacant seat for Ward 3. That seat became vacant when Leo Williams took over as Durham Mayor this year.

New Mayor Leonardo Williams announced his top three priorities as economic development, workforce development, and community development.

There were four finalists considered to fill the seat.

On the first ballot, Cook and Sheila Huggins received three votes each.

On the second ballot, support moved toward Cook. She was able to swing the three dissenting council members votes into her camp and come out with a unanimous decision.