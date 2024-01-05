Durham City Council selects four finalists to fill Ward 3 vacancy

This seat was left vacant by former city council member and now Mayor Leonardo Williams.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham City Council members selected four finalists to consider for the vacant Ward 3 seat.

The final four are Amanda Borer, Chelsea Cook, Sheila Huggins and Chastan Swain. The final selection was made during Thursday's afternoon work session.

Ward 3 is considered West Durham, and the four finalists were selected from a group of 10 people.

Here is the timeline:

Monday, January 8 at 7 p.m.: City Council interviews finalists at a special meeting in City Hall Council Chambers.

Wednesday, January 10 at 7 p.m.: City Council will conduct a public comment period during a special meeting in City Hall Council Chambers.

Tuesday, January 16 at 9:30 a.m.: City Council will make its final selection during its regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

Week of January 22: The City Clerk will arrange the oath of office in City Hall Council Chambers

