Durham swear-in ceremony to include new mayor Leonardo Williams, city council members

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday night, Durham's new mayor will take the helm as the Bull City's mayor. Leonardo Williams will officially drop the title of mayor-elect from his name.

In addition to Williams taking the oath of officer, new at large council members Nate Baker and Carl Rist will also be sworn in along with re-elected council member, Javiera Caballero.

The public is invited to the swear-in ceremony and 7 p.m. which will be followed by a city council meeting.

The ceremony and meeting will take place at City Hall Council Chambers.

On November 7, voters elected City Councilman Leonardo Williams as the next leader of the Bull City by an overwhelming margin over his opponent Mike Woodard, a state representative.

Five people were running for three city council seats in Durham.

Nate Baker, Javiera Caballero and Carl Rist finished as the top three vote-getters.

Caballero, an incumbent, will serve another term. At-large council member Monique Holsey-Hyman, who was appointed to serve in 2022 was not re-elected.