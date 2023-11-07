Voting underway as Durham chooses new mayor

Multiple municipal offices are up for grabs in the Bull City in this year's election.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is one of the most closely watched races in the state on Election Day as Durham elects a new mayor.

Regardless of the winner, the Bull City will be under fresh leadership.

State Sen. Mike Woodard and current city councilman Leonardo Williams faced off in the mayoral race.

They were the top vote-getters in last month's primary, with Williams garnering about 51% of the vote and Woodard about 29%.

Incumbent Mayor Elaine O'Neal decided not to seek reelection.

Williams and Woodard were both out and about Tuesday making their final rounds hoping to push their campaigns over the top.

Polling sites are open until 7:30 p.m. People in line at that time will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Early Tuesday morning, Woodard voted at the North Carolina School of Math and Science.

He has represented Durham in the state legislature since 2012, and before that, he served on the Durham city council.

Williams has been on the council since 2021 but has been an organizer for years. He has also been long involved in Durham Public Schools teaching band.

"I'm just existing," Williams said. "Going to 50 poll sites on election ... making my rounds. I'm here, waiting for tonight for the results, because I'm ready to get to work."

Woodard felt optimistic as the day unfolded.

"I feel a really good vibe," he said. "I feel like people are excited about the direction this city is going in and see the need for experienced, knowledgeable leadership, and I think that's hopefully how they're going to vote today."

Both candidates said they are hoping for more turnout as voting winds down.

There are also five people running for three city council seats in Durham.

Check back here for updates on these Durham elections later Tuesday night.

The State Board of Elections offers several helpful tips for municipal election voters:

Voters must go to their assigned Election Day polling place. Find your polling place through the State Board's Voter Search tool.

Sample ballots for eligible voters are available through the Voter Search tool.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when checking in at their polling place. Most voters will simply show their driver's license, but there are many other acceptable photo IDs. For more information, including the full list of acceptable IDs, visit Voter ID. If a voter cannot show a photo ID, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form and voting a provisional ballot.

As required by state law, every N.C. voter will cast a hand-marked paper ballot or use a touch-screen ballot-marking device that produces a paper ballot for the voter to verify before casting. All voters will insert their ballot into a tabulator that has been tested before the election. To find which voting equipment is used in your county, read Voting Equipment.

North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day unless they become eligible after the regular voter registration deadline by becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.

Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance because of age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker.

If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. About a week after the election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool.