Politics

Cheri Beasley, first Black female NC Supreme Court chief justice, will run for US Senate

EMBED <>More Videos

Cheri Beasley announces run for US Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who lost re-election by just 401 votes, is throwing her hat into the ring to be the next Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

She will join state Sen. Jeff Jackson and state Sen. Erica Smith in what's shaping up to be a really interesting contest. Beasley and Smith are both African-American. Just two Black women have served in the U.S. Senate, and with Kamala Harris's departure to become President Joe Biden's vice president, there are currently no Black women senators. Beasley is looking to change that.

Two other Democrats have also begun campaigning to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

"I'm running to fight for the people of North Carolina," Beasley said in an interview. "I have run successfully twice, and people know me differently. I do have a very different record. I've been a judge for more than 20 years, and I've led a branch of government."

On the GOP side, Lara Trump remains a wild card that could shake up the race if she enters. Former Governor Pat McCrory and former Congressman Mark Walker so far are the only candidates officially in.

The 2022 election in North Carolina could be the most expensive ever for a Senate race. The seat is wide open from the impending retirement of Sen. Richard Burr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighsenatedemocratselectionspolitics
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News