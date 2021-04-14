Politics

Former Gov. Pat McCrory announces bid to replace Richard Burr in US Senate

Pat McCrory announces bid for US Senate

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory announced he will be running for United States Senate in 2022.

The Republican will be vying for Sen. Richard Burr's seat. Burr announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election.

McCrory served one term as governor, from 2012-2016, before being defeated in his re-election bid by Roy Cooper. Many political analysts point to his signing and continued support of HB2, which reportedly cost North Carolina hundreds of millions of dollars and brought out state into the national debate over discriminatory LGBTQ laws.

McCrory was the first Republican to serve as governor in North Carolina since James G. Martin in 1985-1993.

Since 2017, he has hosted a popular conservative radio show in Charlotte.

In his announcement video, McCrory focused on the balance of power in the Senate. He said it's important for Republicans to win the majority in the Senate to stop Democrats from enacting their policies.



"I'm proud of my record of growing the economy, balancing budgets, cutting taxes, and creating jobs," said McCrory. "Conservatives must hold this seat in 2022 to prevent Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer from enacting radical liberal policies. I look forward to doing just that."

NOTE: Video in this article is from a 2019 update about McCrory teaching a seminar at UNC on politics and leadership.
