RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old from Raleigh has been arrested for statutory rape of a child.
Cary Police Department arrested Michael McGill, saying he committed sexual crimes against a 12-year-old.
The crime reportedly took place in November of 2020. He appeared in court Monday for the felony charge of first-degree statutory rape, as well as statutory sex offense with a child.
In court, McGill was given $1 million bond.
McGill attends AHOP Christian Academy in Chapel Hill. He plays on the football team. The school did not release information about his current status.
AHOP Christian Academy student charged with statutory rape of 12-year-old
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News