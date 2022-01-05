FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police want help finding a man and a vehicle that could help them solve a homicide that happened in Fayetteville on Christmas morning.
Fayetteville Police Department officers said 32-year-old Clarence Arthur Branch II was shot multiple times outside an apartment building on Beebe Estate Circle just after 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.
Investigators are now asking for the public's help in finding Shaun Williams, who is believed to have information about the case, and a vehicle that was last seen leaving the crime scene.
The vehicle is believed to be a red 2001-2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with license plate TBL-4034 and a number 8 behind the rear window.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Fayetteville police searching for vehicle seen at scene of Christmas morning homicide
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News