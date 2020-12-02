christmas

Town of Youngsville plans to continue with Christmas parade as COVID-19 surges in North Carolina

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Youngsville will continue with its annual Christmas parade, despite state and local heath officials asking them to cancel.

The town board of commissioners said it still plans to move forward while incorporating "a variety of COVID-19 mitigation measures."

The board said the decision came after "overwhelming support from the community to continue."

North Carolina hit record highs for single-day increases in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations on Wednesday. The Department of Health and Human Services also reported what might be the highest percent positive rate of all time -- 11.4 percent.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5. It will start at 10 a.m.

People with COVID-19 symptoms or those who are high-risk or live with someone who is high-risk are asked to stay at home.

People who attend the parade are being asked to social distance and wear a face covering.

"To those with continued reservations we would like to share that - when using the standards established in our governor's executive orders regarding the square-foot-per-person limits for retail stores - the "capacity" of our 18.2-acre parade route would be over five times the population of Youngsville," the board said. "Thus, we're confident that when parade goers observe physical distancing and spread-out along the parade route (along with observing all other guidelines), we will have a safe and successful parade."

The governor's current order limits outdoor gatherings to 50.

The town did not say whether attendance would be limited.
