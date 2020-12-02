82 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NC, current hospitalizations climb to record 2,039

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
4:10 p.m.
Wake County will bring free COVID-19 testing back to Raleigh Gethsemane Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 2525 Sanderford Road in southeast Raleigh, this Saturday and Sunday with a no-cost drive-thru.
"We want to make testing easily available in the communities where access may be limited - such as southeast Raleigh or near downtown," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "Partnering with churches helps us bring COVID-19 testing to communities conveniently and safely."
Those seeking a test can visit this link to secure a time slot. The slots will be between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
North Carolina Central University Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that due to COVID-19-related concerns within the program it will not be playing its upcoming road games at Wofford (Thursday, Dec. 3) and USC Upstate (Dec. 5).
Officials said there have been no positive tests within the NCCU men's basketball program at this time.
12:30 p.m.
North Carolina reports record high single day increases in COVID-19 deaths and the number of people hospitalized with the virus.
The Department of Health and Human Services is also reporting what might be the highest percent positive rate of all time. The rate is noted as 11.4%. The state had an 11% rate back in July, but that was before the state started recording the number down to the first decimal point.
Another 4,199 people have tested positive for the virus. The virus' death toll in North Carolina increased by 82, up to 5,366 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state reports at least 2,039 people are hospitalized with the virus
Complete data can be found on the NCDHHS' COVID-19 dashboard.
11 a.m.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force issued its most urgent warning yet in a document to governors but not released to the American public.
In the document, which was obtained this week by ABC News, the task force advises older adults avoid all unmasked indoor gatherings and other Americans assume they were infected with the virus if they went to any Thanksgiving celebrations.
The task force's new report said the COVID-19 risk to all Americans is at a historic high. ABC News obtained the briefing that was intended for governors and dated for November 29.
The task force recommends everyone over the age of 65 or with significant health conditions "should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked" and all Americans under 40 should "assume you became infected" if Thanksgiving involved anyone outside the immediate family.
"You are dangerous to others and you must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested immediately,"
"We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity; a further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall."
The report notes North Carolina is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases, meaning there are 101 new cases per 100,000 people in the population. NC is in the yellow zone for test positivity, which indicates a rate between 5.0% and 7.9%. Mecklenburg County, Wake County and Guilford County have had the highest number of cases in the last three weeks. These counties represent 23.3% of new cases in North Carolina.
Nearly all counties, 86%, in North Carolina have moderate or high levels of community transmission.
The report can be read here in its entirety.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
As Wake County keeps adding COVID-19 testing sites to keep up with demand, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state is preparing for the coronavirus vaccine to be distributed.
UNC professor and former Wake County health director Dr. Leah Devlin said the goal is for 75% of North Carolinians to be vaccinated by summer 2021. Dr. Devlin is one of three co-chairs on the NC Institute of Medicine COVID-19 vaccine committee.
Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech say they've gotten permission Wednesday for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain. The move would make Britain one of the first countries to start vaccinating its population.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and will complete his recovery at home. Budd said in a video message posted Tuesday on social media that he has "very mild symptoms" and will work remotely from his family farm with staff in the district and in Washington.
The state surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday and reported a concerning 10.2% positive test rate. New figures are expected to be released around noon Wednesday.
TUESDAY
5:10 p.m.
Wake County health officials reported two COVID-19 outbreaks at
Wake County Public Health has confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at Avendelle on Lazy River Assisted Living, located at 2268 Lazy River Drive, Raleigh, and BellaRose Nursing and Rehab, located at 200 BellaRose Lake Way, Garner.
This is the second outbreak at BellaRose.
3:30 p.m.
At his Tuesday news conference, Gov. Cooper gave more details about the distribution plan for the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more about that here.
3 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper held a news conference to urge North Carolinians to continue to do what's needed to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.
"We need to keep doing what we know works," Cooper said at his new conference.
WATCH HIS OPENING STATEMENTS:
The governor also expressed hopes in the vaccines being developed and said that they will be free for residents.
Cooper said hospitals and health departments will be the first to have access to and administer vaccines.
"When it's my turn to get this vaccine, I'll be ready to roll up my sleeves," Cooper said.
12:10 p.m.
More than 2,000 people in North Carolina are hospitalized because of COVID-19 for the first time since the virus was declared a pandemic in March.
With 97% of hospitals reporting to the state, there are 2,033 patients that are in the hospital due to COVID-19. The state hit another concerning benchmark in Tuesday's report as the daily positive percent rate hit 10.2%.
Last week, the daily positive percent rate averaged around 7.4%. The state's goal, which it was achieving earlier in the pandemic, is 5%.
There were 2,883 new reported cases and 23 more deaths reported.
For complete information, check out the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. about these updated numbers and what it means for safety precautions in the state.
A look back at November, shows that the state saw an 82% increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. That comes with only a 30% increase in the number of tests completed.
The percent positive rate started the month around 6%.
In November, there were 87,820 new positive cases of COVID-19; there were 1.2 million tests performed.
The death toll increased 20%, with a total of 878 North Carolinians dying of the virus in November.
11:30 a.m.
A Cumberland County teacher has died from COVID-19 complications.
Cumberland County Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly confirmed the teacher's death Tuesday morning, passing on condolences on behalf of the school system.
"We are saddened by the recent passing of one of our teachers, due to complications from COVID-19," Dr. Connelly said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee's family, loved ones and school community. Because the employee was working remotely, no additional staff members were affected. Due to confidentiality laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time."
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper will give an important update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic today at 3 p.m. The update comes after Monday's report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that showed more than 1,966 patients are in hospitals from COVID-19--the highest total ever reported
That number includes 96% of hospitals reporting, meaning there are likely a few more COVID-19 patients not included in the count.
Monday's COVID-19 metrics also showed an uptick in the percent of tests returning positive. The daily rate of 9.5% came after a week that averaged around 7.4%, and is well above the state's goal of 5%.
You can watch Gov. Cooper's briefing on abc11.com and the ABC11 Facebook page.
Wake County is opening a new COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday. The site is at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh near Triangle Town Center. Tests are available from Tuesday until Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week. You do not need to register to receive a test.
The Charlotte Hornets will not allow fans to attend home games to start the 2020-2021 season because of the pandemic. The team said Monday it made the decision after consulting with state and local government officials. It will continue to work on a plan that will allow fans to safely return to Spectrum Center later this season.
Wake Forest's men's basketball program is pausing team activities for the rest of this week and won't play Troy on Wednesday due to recent COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.