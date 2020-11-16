arrest

2 arrested in connection with shooting that killed 25-year-old woman in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department said two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 25-year-old woman on Friday.

Officials said Christopher Deandre Gregg, 20, has been charged with murder and Daron Fitzgerald Pouncy, 22, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the death of Maya Elaine Rogers.

Rogers died in the hospital on Friday afternoon after being shot along the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road.

Both men are currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

