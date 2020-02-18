Man found with $226K, nearly 3.5kg of cocaine, 8.5kg of marijuana, other drugs in Raleigh home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is charged with selling large amounts of cocaine and other drugs and keeping those drugs in his Raleigh home.

According to a search warrant from Raleigh Police Department, officers were told 34-year-old Christopher Smith sold cocaine in east Raleigh. Smith was previously convicted of selling cocaine in 2006.

Detectives arrested Smith on Feb. 4 after finding cocaine in the back seat of his car. They then searched his home on Castle Pines Drive.

Justin Thompson lives in the neighborhood.

"It's actually really quiet," Thompson said. "A lot of people are elderly or middle aged out here. So hearing that, that is actually shocking."

According to the search warrant, when detectives searched Smith's home, they found $226,480 in cash, 49 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 181 grams of ecstasy/MDMA, more than 8.5 kilograms of marijuana, 918 grams of hash and two loaded guns.

Smith is charged with trafficking in marijuana, cocaine and MDMA.
