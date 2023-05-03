Man charged in string of church burglaries in Durham, Wake and other counties

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man is facing 19 felony charges for a slew of church break-ins in the Triangle and across the state.

Durham Police said Wednesday afternoon that Mykal Charter is accused of committing a series of burglaries at churches from February through March.

He has been charged with breaking into three different churches in Durham and stealing musical equipment. He has also been charged with three counts of breaking and entering a place of worship, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of injury to real property.

Charter was taken into custody in Guilford County on April 27 by Guilford County deputies.

He has since been released on bond.

In addition to the Durham charges, Charter has been charged for committing similar crimes in Cumberland, Guilford, Mecklenburg, and Wake counties.

Anyone with any information about these cases is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29309 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward.

