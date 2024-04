ABC 11 Together highlights good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help

Raleigh (WTVD) -- Dreamville Fest is coming to Raleigh this weekend, but there's another musical event happening on Friday.

The City of Raleigh has partnered with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance to host "City Beats & Visual Vibes" in Moore Square. The event will feature live music, visual arts, vendors from the Black Flea Market and food trucks.

It's free and open to the public from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

