1 dead, 2 injured in crash on US 70 in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a Johnston County crash on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on US Highway 70 near the entrance to the Walmart in Clayton and involved at least two vehicles.

Officials told a breaking news crew at the scene that the two injured people were taken to a hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Eastbound lanes of US 70 were closed while officers investigated. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

