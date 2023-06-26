WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on US 70 in Clayton

WTVD logo
Monday, June 26, 2023 8:49PM
Deadly crash in Johnston County closes part of US 70
EMBED <>More Videos

One person was killed and two others injured in a Johnston County crash on Monday afternoon.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a Johnston County crash on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on US Highway 70 near the entrance to the Walmart in Clayton and involved at least two vehicles.

Officials told a breaking news crew at the scene that the two injured people were taken to a hospital.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Eastbound lanes of US 70 were closed while officers investigated. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

.

Get real-time traffic updates

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW