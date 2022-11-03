Burglary suspect shot by Clayton homeowner, police looking for 2 suspects

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton police say one person is in custody and two others are still on the loose after an attempted burglary at a home.

At 12:23 a.m., officers responded to 2712 Brigadoon Drive in Clayton after a home invasion call. The homeowners told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door and saw someone inside the home.

That's when the homeowner grabbed a gun and confronted the suspects. Shots were fired between the homeowner and a suspect. One suspect was hit before trying to escape the home.

Alexis Segura-Prieto, 19, from Raleigh was found in yard with a single gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh and is being charged with first-degree burglary, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators said they don't believe this was a random incident and are working to identify the other two suspects.