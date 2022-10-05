Burglar shot while trying to break into woman's home, Harnett County Sheriff's Office says

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman shot a suspected burglar when he tried to get into her home, Harnett County deputies said.

On Tuesday at 5:45 a.m., Harnett County Sheriff's Office received a call about a burglary at a home on Bear Lane in Dunn.

Deputies later talked with a 29-year-old woman, who said she woke up to someone banging on her door. She ended up confronting a man, later identified as 20-year-old Malihk Giles of Johnston County.

Deputies said Giles was trying to steal the woman's property, including her dog.

After she woke up, the woman said she yelled at Giles to leave and then opened fire.

Giles ran off but deputies found him next to his vehicle which was parked not far from the woman's home. He had a gunshot wound to his right lower leg. First responders took him to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington for treatment and then to the Harnett County Detention Center.

He was charged with first-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.