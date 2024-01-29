Victim of attempted robbery in Clayton shot in the face

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police are investigating after a man who was shot in the face was found in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the parking lot of Wendy's off US Highway 70 Business and found 22-year-old Nassir Lyndell Ford, of Raleigh inside a car and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ford was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Police did not release his condition.

After an investigation, Clayton officers learned that two or three men approached Ford and attempted to rob him while he was sitting in the car in the 400 block of Commodore Street.

After he was shot, Ford managed to drive away and stopped in the Wendy's parking lot, Clayton Police Chief Greg Tart said in a release Monday. Witnesses told police that the suspects ran from the area after the shooting and left in an unknown vehicle.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

ALSO SEE: Foul smell leads to discovery of human remains inside NC home

Anyone with additional information is asked to please call Clayton Police at (919) 553-4611 or the Clayton Police Tip Line at (919) 553-1555. Callers may remain anonymous.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Wake County and in your neighborhood