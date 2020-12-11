Coronavirus

Clorox disinfectant wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021

A top Clorox executive says the shortage of disinfectant wipes will likely last until midway through 2021.

This is the third time this year that the Oakland-based company has pushed back to the timeline for easing nationwide shortages. In May, Clorox officials said they expected improvement by the Summer. Then in August, Clorox said restocking store shelves would take until the end of the year.

The company blames the recent surge in COVID-19 cases for creating a demand that's impossible to match.

Clorox is ramping up production to help produce more supplies. By February 2021, it will make and ship 1.5 million packages of wipes daily.

VIDEO: Cleanliness may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19, doctor says
EMBED More News Videos

It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to other ways people can effectively combat COVID-19. Doctors say physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiconline shoppingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcloroxbusinesshealthy livingu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: Daily case count in NC surges past 7,000
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Daily case count in NC surges past 7,000
What you need to know about NC's stay-at-home order
Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
Man rescued after floating on top of truck along Neuse River
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
Carolina Hurricanes toy drive in full swing
Raleigh Santa says he's COVID-19 vaccinated but some parents skeptical
Show More
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
2 Pfizer trial participants urge others to get vaccine when available
Major delays on I-40 westbound near Garner
Big Weather's big recipe: Christmas Cookies 101
More TOP STORIES News