Vigil held at NC State Free Expression Tunnel to honor life of recent graduate Cody McLaggan

EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held at NC State for Cody McLaggan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students, staff and family members gathered at NC State's Free Expression Tunnel to honor a recent graduate who was shot and killed.

Cody McLaggan, 22, was killed February 18 in the parking lot of Food Lion on Western Boulevard near NC State. James Christopher Anderson, 19, has been charged with murder.

"I can't believe that he's gone quite honestly. He's been taken from us too soon, but I can honestly say that I've been deeply impacted by this man right here," Peter Cannata said.

A new mural was painted on the Free Expression Tunnel to honor McLaggan's life.

"I don't think I can ever describe how genuine and kind he was. When he asked you how you were doing or he spoke to you, he was truly speaking to you. And I just couldn't imagine losing such a nice person like him," Cannata said.

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive behind McLaggan's murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighnc state universitymurdervigilmural arts
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukrainians, supporters rally in Raleigh
Key differences emerge at debate for NC GOP Senate nomination
New historical marker unveiled at Apex Elementary
At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine as Russia zeros in on Kyiv: UN
Ex-NC police chief arrested in SC after faking his death
VP Kamala Harris to visit Durham next week
Food drive honors memory of 3 slain Muslim students
Show More
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
In despair, Ukrainians in Triangle worry about family back home
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
Trayvon Martin, 10 years later: Teen's death changes nation
More TOP STORIES News