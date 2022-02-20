Raleigh police arrest suspect in fatal Friday night shooting on Western Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detectives at the Raleigh Police Department arrested and charged James Christopher Anderson, 19, with murder in connection with the death of Cody McLaggan. Anderson.

McLaggan was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of Food Lion on Western Boulevard near NC State.

Authorities found McLaggan Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where later died from his injuries.

McLaggan was a former student at NC State earning his bachelor's degree in agricultural business management at the university in December 2021.

Anderson is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

There is no motive at this time.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestmurdershootingraleigh police
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Former NC State student shot and killed Friday identified
4 shot, 2 killed at Durham apartment complex
Shaw University marching band accept $100,000 donation
Puppy stolen from Durham shelter returned
Son of Lizard Lick Towing reality star found shot at Sheetz
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
End of Wake County and Raleigh mask mandates welcome news for many
Show More
Runners drawn to Durham for Cupid's Undie Run to raise awareness
Panel denies US skaters' appeal to get Olympic silver medals
'Dixie' to be removed from NC State Alma Mater
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
Black-owned small businesses to support in 2022
More TOP STORIES News