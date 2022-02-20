Raleigh police arrest suspect in fatal Friday night shooting on Western Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detectives at the Raleigh Police Department arrested and charged James Christopher Anderson, 19, with murder in connection with the death of Cody McLaggan. Anderson.
McLaggan was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of Food Lion on Western Boulevard near NC State.
Authorities found McLaggan Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where later died from his injuries.
McLaggan was a former student at NC State earning his bachelor's degree in agricultural business management at the university in December 2021.
Anderson is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
There is no motive at this time.
Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
