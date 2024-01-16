Feels-like temperatures range from 5 to 15 degrees starting Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The coldest air of the season, so far, arrives tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Cold weather comes when temperatures crash tonight, with lows dropping into the teens, but feels-like temps will range from 5 to 15 degrees Wednesday morning.

Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoon feels-like temps will be in the 20s.

Wednesday night won't be as cold, but temps will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Highs climb back near 50 Thursday and Friday. The next weather maker comes in Thursday night into Friday, bringing mostly rain to the region.

Snow could potentially mix into on the back side, but thinking is still that any accumulations would be minimal and just on grass. Best chance appears to be in northwestern most counties, and chances still remain 15-20%.

A big warm-up is coming next week with highs heading into the 60s into midweek.