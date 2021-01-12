Shopping

Keurig-like ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve ice cream

A new product unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show could be the key to Heaven on Earth for some people.

The ColdSnap is being billed as the Keurig for all things chilled.

RELATED: Sick of folding laundry? This machine will do it for you

It's able to make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen drinks, like margaritas and smoothies, in under 90 seconds.

The ColdSnap is expected to cost close to $1,000 when in goes on sale next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingin the kitchenkitchen productshomecookingtechnologyfyi shoppinghome cookshoppingonline shoppingces
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to 3,940
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NC
US averages more than 3K COVID-19 deaths a day for past week
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Hillsborough proclaims Jan. 12, 2021, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett Day
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
Show More
FTC warns nursing homes not to take residents' stimulus checks
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65, not hold back 2nd dose
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
Crowds ignore warning and flood streets after Alabama wins championship
More TOP STORIES News