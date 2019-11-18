College professors accused of making meth in school lab

ARKADELPHIA, Arkansas -- Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

Two chemistry professors are accused of "breaking bad" like they're Walter White.

Terry David Bateman, 45, and Bradley Allen Rowland, 40, have been arrested and accused of making methamphetamine, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department. They face charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

Bateman and Rowland are associate professors of chemistry at Henderson State University.

A university science center was closed Oct. 8 after someone reported a chemical odor, the university's associate vice president of marketing and communications, the university said in a statement.

The university would not elaborate on what was found following the report of a chemical odor, nor would she confirm whether the professors were suspected of making meth inside the school.

Bateman and Rowland are both on administrative leave that started Oct. 11.

According to KATV, the investigation is ongoing.

Walter White was the lead character in AMC's "Breaking Bad," which aired from 2008 to 2013. The show told the story of White, a high school chemistry professor portrayed by Bryan Cranston, who turned to manufacturing crystal meth to secure his family's financial future after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasmethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldmeth lab
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham police respond to 2 shootings within a mile of each other
Raleigh store clerk speaks after thumb nearly cut off during robbery
Durham wreck to impact Monday morning commute for some
Axe-wielding man breaks into Burlington home, scared off by owner
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
Police arrest man in connection to deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting
At least 24 hospitalized after charter bus crash in Virginia
Show More
Child recovering after being struck by bullet in Nash Co. drive-by
5 Democratic candidates participate in Los Angeles forum
1 dead after car crashes into Durham bridge; driver charged
Parents of Cornell student who died after party demand answers
1 dead after 2 cars collide at Fayetteville intersection
More TOP STORIES News