Brewgaloo: What you need to know about NC's largest craft beer festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's largest craft beer festival will bring over 100 breweries to Raleigh on Saturday.
The festival was voted top beer festival by USA Today.
The event will be set up along Fayetteville Street from 2-10 p.m.
Beer will be sold by the pint or taste. There is no admission fee to enter but drink tickets are used to purchase beer. Those tickets can be purchased before and during the festival.
There will also be over 50 food trucks that accept cash or credit.
You can also take a photo with Stanley Cup from 3-9 p.m. on the steps of the Old Wake County Courthouse across from the ABC11 Raleigh Eyewitness News Center.
