Cumberland County preparing 950 book bags for homeless students

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Register of Deeds is preparing to offer free school supplies to homeless children in the Cumberland County School System.For the past 10 years, the office has accepted donations from the community.Shantee Briggs, a longtime Fayetteville resident, said these kind of outreaches mean the world to her."When you're a low-income family, those six or seven composition notebooks come in handy," Briggs said.Briggs has two children in school.The county told ABC11 that it hopes to provide nearly 950 backpacks.Briggs is no stranger to hardship. She and her family lost their home to hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Since then, they have been working to get back on their feet. Briggs said any money that can be saved goes to other essentials."To get socks, to get bras, to get underwear, and other stuff like that. Not even just the outfits," Briggs said.The county said local businesses have also stepped in to donate notebooks, hand sanitizer, and even toothpaste."We've had a phenomenal response and one thing that I find about the people of Cumberland County and Fayetteville is that if there's a need, they'll step up," said Register of Deeds Lee Warren.Warren said they will present the backpacks on August 20.