abc11 together

Disney's Magic of Storytelling

By Michelle Young
Books and educational resources are critical, but scarce for kids in need. Let's do something about it.

Now - March 3, join ABC11 in the Magic of Storytelling as we help Disney donate books to First Book, a non-profit organization that provides books to educators who serve kids in need. It's simple. Here's how:

  1. Choose a favorite book.
  2. Take a shelfie (a selfie with the book) or in front of a bookshelf
  3. Post the shelfie on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling. Be sure to include #abc11together...we may repost!

Each shelfie posted with #MagicOfStorytelling will unlock a book donation to a child through First Book.

To date, the Magic of Storytelling / Disney Publishing Worldwide has donated nearly 75 million books!

For more information, go to MagicOfStorytelling.com.



And make sure to listen to the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, sponsored by WakeMed! Here are all the places you can listen.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschildrenfirst bookmagic of storytellingreadingmagicofstorytellingabc11 togetherdonations
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SPONSORED: Magic of Storytelling Podcast: Where to listen
Magic of Storytelling
ABC11 TOGETHER
Jewelry gives 'hope' to young women aged out of foster care
Students collect donations for McDougald Terrace families
How you can help the Durham Book Harvest
Fayetteville restaurant holds fundraiser for detective in need of kidney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harnett County teacher killed in his front yard: Sheriff
Wake County man accused of raping girl who was walking to bus stop
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Wake Co. library 'sensory storytime' for exceptional children
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
Apex teens go viral with creative ping pong video
What to expect during Tuesday's Democratic debate
Show More
Fayetteville Police arrest suspect in woman's stabbing, multiple robberies
City leaders discuss next steps at McDougald Terrace
Berger says GOP will give up on getting votes for budget override
Jewelry gives 'hope' to young women aged out of foster care
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
More TOP STORIES News