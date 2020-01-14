Disney's Magic of Storytelling

Now - March 3, join ABC11 in the Magic of Storytelling as we help Disney donate books to First Book, a non-profit organization that provides books to educators who serve kids in need. It's simple. Here's how:
- Choose a favorite book.
- Take a shelfie (a selfie with the book) or in front of a bookshelf
- Post the shelfie on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling. Be sure to include #abc11together...we may repost!
Each shelfie posted with #MagicOfStorytelling will unlock a book donation to a child through First Book.
To date, the Magic of Storytelling / Disney Publishing Worldwide has donated nearly 75 million books!
For more information, go to MagicOfStorytelling.com.
I love bedtime stories with my Teagan. Here’s our #shelfie for #MagicOfStorytelling. For every “shelfie” posted with that hashtag @Disney will donate a new book to @FirstBook. @ABCBeInspired. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/7BnB1BMuEB— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) March 15, 2019
And make sure to listen to the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, sponsored by WakeMed! Here are all the places you can listen.