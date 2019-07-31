Diversity and Inclusion Conference
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The 4th annual Diversity and Inclusion Conference is happening on August 7th at the Brier Creek Country Club in Raleigh. The event will give attendees some help and strategies to navigate their differences and have engaging conversations in the workplace or organizations. More information here.
