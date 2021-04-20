dogwood festival

Fayetteville's Dogwood Festival postpones Mini-Fest due to COVID-19 spread, public safety concerns

EMBED <>More Videos

Dogwood Festival Mini-Fest postponed due to public safety concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Activities scheduled for this weekend's Dogwood Festival have been postponed due to COVID-19 and safety concerns.

The Westwood Shopping Center said Monday night that events scheduled for April 23-25 will be postponed.

"With increased concern for community spread of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, as well as ever-growing worry for public safety in the wake of events around the country, it was most prudent to postpone the activities we had hoped to hold this weekend," the shopping center said on Facebook.

Organizers said they are disappointed but look forward to working with festival officials and the city for more exciting events.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevilledogwood festivalfayetteville news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGWOOD FESTIVAL
Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns as a 'mini-fest' in 2021
PHOTOS: Dogwood Drive-Thru Fair Food event
Dogwood Festival opens drive-thru fair food event
Status of Fayetteville's biggest events in question amid COVID-19 concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lack of gun makes Chauvin trial 'simpler' case: Duke law professor
UNC System not requiring COVID vaccinations for fall return
Fort Bragg paratrooper dies during training accident: Officials
Lt. Gov. Robinson will not seek US Senate seat in 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina
Durham police chief C.J. Davis lands Memphis police chief job
NC teacher dies trying to save kids from rip current
Show More
Walter Mondale, Jimmy Carter's vice president, dies at 93
Raleigh 'preparing' for possible reactions to Chauvin trial, mayor says
Driver critical, road closed after head-on crash in Fayetteville: Police
Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
Raleigh NAACP, community leaders react to Chauvin trial closing arguments
More TOP STORIES News