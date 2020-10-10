Donate food on ABC11 Together's Hunger Relief Day, October 22

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Fair organizers have been working to keep the fun alive even thought the family favorite event the has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.One of the most popular days at the fair in years past has been the Hunger Relief Day.Fair-goers can enter the fair for free by bringing non-perishable food items to donate. Last year's event provided the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina with 265,000 meals.This year, ABC11 Together is partnering with the food bank and Food Lion to continue collecting food donations at the fairgrounds.Hunger Relief Day will take place October 22 at the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. Food bank volunteers will collect donations in the fairgrounds parking lots on Trinity Road. The event coincides with State Fair Food Days that are taking place between October 15 and October 25.