Dreamville Fest: A look back at Dix Park's largest staged event

Dreamville Fest: A look at Dix Park's largest staged event

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Dreamville Festival wound down Saturday night after a day full of music and celebration.

Thousands of people were out and about at the event enjoying performances from an abundance of hip hop artists.

"I love Teyana Taylor. I love seeing other artists. We all love them," said attendee Emily Paige.

40,000 people attended the event at Dix Park, which featured several big names in rap and hip hop, including, but not limited to, J.Cole, 21 Savage, and Nelly.

A look into Dreamville Festival (Austin Hillhouse)



As smaller acts performed, people made their way around the park, playing mini golf, checking out local art, and taking it all in.

The biggest downside to the event ended up being parking.

Shuttles from downtown were virtually the only way for people to get to the event since there was no parking allowed at the park.

"It was a mess. But it is what it is. It's the first time they're having this festival. Maybe next year, or the next time they do it, they'll figure it out," said Raleigh resident Reese Evans.

Artwork seen at the Dreamville Festival

