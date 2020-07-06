Community & Events

Durham Museum of Life and Science reopens to visitors amid COVID-19 pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham's Museum of Life and Science has officially reopened.

Members will be able to visit the museum starting on Tuesday as part of its phased opening. Most of the museum's indoor activities will be closed.

There will be ample outdoor activities and exhibits open with guests required to wear face masks.

The museum's website says the Dinosaur Trail, Train, Farmyard, Sailboats, Sprout Café and Explore the Wild exhibits will be open. All visitors will have to reserve tickets online before visiting.


The museum will be open to members Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available on the museum's website.
