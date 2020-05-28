Community & Events

Durham Public Schools' summer meals program begins Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many families are struggling to feed their families during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Millions throughout the country have filed for unemployment benefits since March when the outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

To help local parents, Durham Pubilc Schools are helping put food on the table during the pandemic by launching a summer meals program in the county.

The program launches Monday, June 8, and runs through July 31 with all children 18 and younger allowed to participate. The plans come as the FEAST program winds down. The summer program will distribute meals at the same 24 sites the FEAST program used.

Distribution sites and schedules will be updated regularly at durhamfeast.org/sites.

Wake County is also planning to start a program to feed children this summer.
