"Durham Feast" program feeds local kids and families

DPS and Partners resume feeding children and families during COVID-19

DURHAM -- Durham Public Schools in partnership with Durham County Government, the Durham Public Schools Foundation and nonprofits and restaurants have organized "Durham FEAST", a new meal support program for children and families. Children will receive free breakfasts and lunches prepared by local restaurants. Adults will receive shelf-stable food supplies and/or family-style casseroles.

Sites and schedules will be updated regularly at durhamfeast.org/sites.

The new partnership takes advantage of the state's recently unveiled NC Restaurants Feeding Kids initiative that allows DPS to spend federal money on vending contracts with local restaurants to feed children.

Durham restaurants buy local ingredients and put their employees to work making healthy and delicious meals for Durham children. Their costs are reimbursed by federal school meals funding through DPS. In addition, DPS Foundation coordinates fresh produce and shelf-stable food for parents and family members made possible by partnerships and financial contributions from the community.

The Durham County Department of Public Health is overseeing training and procedures for maintaining health and safety for workers and volunteers.

