From football field to farm field: Former NFL star says God called on him to fight hunger

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3492790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Football to farming. That's the strange transition Jason Brown made six years ago (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.