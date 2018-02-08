Gala raising money for Ronald McDonald Houses

Having a sick child in the hospital is very stressful for a family, and if that hospital is not in their hometown, it creates a lot more stress.offer families a comfortable place to stay when they have a hospitalized child. In 2016 Ronald McDonald Houses around the world helped more than 5.5 million families by providing a place to say while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital.In March the Ronald McDonald Houses of Wake and Durham Counties will hold their Hearts of Gold Gala. The Hearts of Gold Gala is the largest fundraising event of the year for theThe Hearts of Gold Gala is March 2 at 6pm at The Pavilions at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.