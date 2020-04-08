Goldsboro Fire Department issues community outreach challenge for first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

That challenge? Despite the unusual times, never stop thinking of ways to reach out to people in need.
The department is trying to stay engaged with locals during the pandemic by going to Facebook to read stories, answer questions and provide educational lessons about their respective fields.
Fire Chief Joe Dixon believes being socially distant doesn't have to mean being socially isolated.
"We're not giving up," said Dixon. "We want to stay connected to our community and make sure we're bringing the kids up in a way that they know we're not giving up. The Fire Department is here for them."
So the fire department issued the challenge to other departments to think creatively to communicate with people in their communities. In a recent video posted to Facebook, Chief Dixon read "Curious George and the Firefighters."
"It's all about what we're doing together," Dixon said.