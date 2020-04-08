Community & Events

Goldsboro Fire Department issues community outreach challenge for first responders during COVID-19 pandemic

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Goldsboro Fire Department is issuing a challenge to first responders to continue to help their community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

That challenge? Despite the unusual times, never stop thinking of ways to reach out to people in need.

RELATED: LATEST: Live updates about COVID-19 in NC

The department is trying to stay engaged with locals during the pandemic by going to Facebook to read stories, answer questions and provide educational lessons about their respective fields.

Fire Chief Joe Dixon believes being socially distant doesn't have to mean being socially isolated.

"We're not giving up," said Dixon. "We want to stay connected to our community and make sure we're bringing the kids up in a way that they know we're not giving up. The Fire Department is here for them."

RELATED: Pizzeria, young girl team up to 'send smiles' to first responders during coronavirus pandemic

So the fire department issued the challenge to other departments to think creatively to communicate with people in their communities. In a recent video posted to Facebook, Chief Dixon read "Curious George and the Firefighters."



"It's all about what we're doing together," Dixon said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgoldsboronccoronaviruscommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake Co. receives $100k gift from anonymous donor
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis, ABC News sources say
NYC virus deaths exceed 4,000, topping toll for 9/11 attacks
2nd person rescued from Wake Forest house fire dies
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers have COVID-19
Coronavirus: Masked crowds fill streets after China ends lockdown
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Show More
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
Adopt-A-Granny: Fayetteville ministry shops for seniors amid COVID-19
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
Families on brink of homelessness hope for lifeline from Wake County
NC Dems call out Tillis' 2015 stance against hand-washing requirements
More TOP STORIES News