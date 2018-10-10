Here's how you can save money at the NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The N.C. State Fair will run from Oct. 12 to Oct. 21 and shopping early for tickets or package deals is the best way to get the most bang for your buck.
The original opening day was postponed due to concerns over Hurricane Michael.
Free Admission: Seniors ages 65 and up and kids ages five and younger get in free every day of the fair.
Military Discounts: Daily military discounts for active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, National Guardsmen, and their dependents (ages 13-64) pay only $6 at the gate. That is a 44 percent discount.
Free Lunchtime Admission: Weekdays from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. pick up a lunch card at the gate for a $10 deposit. Head inside and grab lunch then return the lunch card to get the $10 deposit back.
Tickets: The best deals on ride tickets and wristbands expire October 11. They are available after the 11th, but, prices go up.
Advance Sale: Ends Oct. 11
$10 for a sheet of 18 ride tickets.
Most rides require 5-6 tickets each.
At the Fair or Online: Oct. 12-Oct. 21
$1 per ticket at carnival ticket booths or $18 for a sheet of 18 online
State Fair Flyer: Advance Sale: August 1-October 11
$4 one-way or $7 round-trip
At the Fair or Online: October 11-October 21
$5 one-way or $8 round-trip
Student Discount: Friday, Oct. 12, students can take advantage of a $6 admission ticket by presenting their school identification or recent report card at the ticket booth.
Food Lion Feeds: Thursday, Oct.18, bring five cans of food and get in free.
Food Lion Hunger Relief Day at the Fair is one of the largest one-day canned-food drives in the state and is held each year to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Promotional Days and Discounts: Packages and Passes must be purchased by October 11.
They are not available after opening day.
Click here for all ticket deals.