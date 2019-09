CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In anticipation for Hurricane Dorian's effects in North Carolina , the Cumberland County Fair will be closed Thursday but is set to reopen Friday for Military and Emergency Services Night.Tuesday and Wednesday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.Thursday: ClosedFriday (Military and First Responder Appreciation Night): 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.Saturday: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.Sunday: 1 p.m. - closeAll first responders and military with a valid ID get free admission on Friday, Sept. 6.The fair is an opportunity to showcase and preserve the history of agricultural communities in Cumberland County with entertainment, music, animals, and motorsports.More information here.