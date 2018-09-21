On September 23rd, the Texas-based jewelry chain Kendra Scott will donate 50 percent of all online proceeds from a 24-hour period to the North Carolina and South Carolina diaper banks to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
Donations will help provide basic necessities, such as diapers, formula, and more to families affected by the natural disaster.
"Our hearts are with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence," says CEO, Philanthropist, and Designer Kendra Scott. "As a company, we believe that our communities are the heart and soul of who we are. And that means when one of our communities is in need, we will be there to lend a hand."
For additional information on or to donate directly to the North Carolina Diaper Bank, click here.
If you wish to make a donation to the South Carolina Diaper Bank, click here.
